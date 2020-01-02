BOONE — Watauga County Medical Center’s first baby of 2020 was born at 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.
Shannon and Douglas Cox of Wilkes County welcomed their daughter, Alice Claire Cox, into the world on New Year’s Day. Alice weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces at the time of her birth and is 20 inches long.
