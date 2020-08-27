NEW YORK, N.Y. — Lillie Finch, from Boone, graduated with a B.A. in humanities from The King’s College for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Finch’s achievements include: The King’s College Presidential Scholarship and the Founders Honorable Mention Scholarship, Vice President of Dele (Spring ‘18), Vice Chairwoman of The Publius Society (Fall 18-Spring 19), member of the Deans List every semester for all 3 years of college.
Dr. Matt Parks noted, “Lillie: The energy and enthusiasm you bring to class, whether in sauna-like classrooms or Zoom meeting, is infectious and encouraging. Thank you! Your great habits of preparation and participation will serve you well in all that comes next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.