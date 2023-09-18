Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke food truck

The line at Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke food truck was packed full of hungry patrons during August's event.

 Photo submitted

BOONE – Following the success of last month’s event, Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. has announced the fourth and final “Savor the Summer 2023” Food Truck Rodeo and Free Farmers Market.

Taking place Wednesday, September 20 in the upper parking lot of 338 Brook Hollow Road from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., the event will feature multiple food trucks, local food prepared in their Community Kitchen, games, activities and a free Farmers Market featuring produce from their organic gardens. The event, and everything in it, is completely free to everyone.

  

