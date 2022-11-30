BOONE – Downtown Boone Development Association’s First Friday will have a festive theme on Dec. 2, with holiday activities and treats accompanying the monthly art crawl.
A variety of community organizations will host celebrations for people of all ages and backgrounds that including crafts, snacks, musical performances and more.
To kick-off the evening, the Watauga County Public Library will host Sigmon Theatrical from 4 to 6 p.m. to perform “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with a character meet-and-greet and an opportunity to make crafts and goody bags.
Starting at 5 p.m., the post office downtown will have cookies with Mrs. Claus and Santa’s helpers, courtesy of Lovill House Inn. Children will also have a chance to write a letter to Santa and Mast General Store will offer visits with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m.
Boone Town Hall will host face painting with Fake-A-Face and holiday treats. A festive pop-up market by Watauga Art Council will be on North Depot Street and horse-drawn carriage rides will travel down Howard Street from 5 to 8 p.m. At 7 p.m. there will be a massive “fight” in the Hope Center Parking Lot as community members can participate in a ‘snowball’ battle with local mascots.
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts’s Winter Exhibition Celebration will feature six galleries, live music and opportunities to meet artists and refreshments from 5 to 9 p.m. while the Appalachian Theatre will host their annual fundraising gala with a performance from the Harris Brothers.
The Jones House will host festive activities all evening with the lighting of the menorah with the Temple of the High Country beginning at 5 p.m., the Watauga High School Treble and Honors Choir performing at 5:30 and 6 p.m. before the lighting of the Solar Tree at 6:30 p.m. From the start of the Festive First Friday until 8 p.m., hot chocolate, apple cider, holiday cookies, popcorn and food trucks from Betty’s Biscuits, The Cardinal and Just Wing It will serve refreshments.
