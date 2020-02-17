BOONE — Local organizations will host the High Country Energy Justice Summit on Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to develop a community vision for a transition to renewable energy in the High Country.
The summit is a collaborative effort of local organizations Appalachian Voices, Sunrise Boone, Climate/Transition Blue Ridge, Climate Action Collaborative at Appalachian State University and Energy Justice NC Coalition. The event will take place at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive, and is free. Attendees are asked to RSVP online through http://appvoices.org/hcsummit/.
The purpose of the summit is to provide a venue for young people, electric ratepayers, local elected representatives and anyone concerned with the increasing cost of electricity to give input in our community's response to the climate crisis.
The summit will provide a space for education and direct participation in envisioning a sustainable energy future for local electric utilities, particularly New River Light and Power and Blue Ridge Electric Membership Cooperative.
This participatory event will feature local clean energy experts and youth leaders from local youth-led groups affiliated with the Global Climate Strike movement. Live music will be provided by the Kraut Creek Ramblers. Complimentary snacks, lunch and childcare will also be provided.
Youth leaders from Sunrise Boone and the Climate Action Collaborative will provide an update on their plans to escalate climate strikes in the year ahead and offer ideas on how older folks can support the movement. The summit will feature updates from local youth-led groups affiliated with the Global Climate Strike movement, which has brought millions of young people into the streets across the world to demand an end to the fossil fuel era.
The summit will also include updates on local, state and federal policies that pertain to clean energy conservation. Time will be set aside to allow members of the community to interact with clean energy experts, youth leaders and local politicians. Visit http://appvoices.org/hcsummit/ to learn more and register to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.