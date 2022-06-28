VALLE CRUCIS — To help further a sport they love, a father and son raised money to install disc golf baskets in Valle Crucis Community Park.
While the two baskets aren’t for competitive play on a course setting, they offer a place where park-goers can introduce themselves to the game and throw a disc at a target.
Patrick Maxey and his 12-year-old son Crockett started playing disc golf about four years ago and fell in love with it. When Crockett began playing tournaments, he and his dad realized they were traveling out of the county and across the state to play.
“I realized there’s no public option to play disc golf in Watauga County,” Patrick said. “There are a lot of private courses, but nothing that’s public. There’s also not a whole lot for kids.”
So Patrick and Crockett hosted their own tournament to raise money to put a basket at Valle Crucis Community Park. The tournament saw approximately 40 participants on May 7 and raised enough money to buy two baskets for the park.
“It’s a place to get exposure, grab a few discs at the office, learn how to throw it,” Patrick said. “There’s plenty of room to grow our sport and give the community something they’ve never had.”
Crockett, who is ranked by the Professional Disc Golf Association, said the new baskets will help build and grow disc golf in the community. He said he’s been enjoying the baskets as it’s much better practice than just throwing at a soccer goal.
Crockett said he likes the sport because it is competitive and it takes a lot of mental strength.
Patrick said not many people outside the disc golf community know about the baskets.
“It was kind of to give you something to do at, say, music in the park or allow people who’ve never seen it before to pick up and do their thing,” Patrick said.
The new additions add more for the community to enjoy.
“This was truly a great community effort to add more recreation opportunities led by a driven and committed father/son duo and our local disc golf community,” Gardner Hoover, executive director of VCCP, said in a statement.
Patrick said the best way people can get better is looking up YouTube videos and practicing.
“The biggest advice would be don’t try to do too much too fast. Don’t think you can stand here and throw it that far,” Patrick said. “Give it a few minutes and actually commit a little bit of time to sling it.”
