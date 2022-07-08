King St Farmer Market

The King Street Market offers a variety of local produce for sale.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Any Watauga County resident 60 or older. who meet income eligibility, may schedule an appointment to pick up free Farmers' Market vouchers from the Watauga County Project on Aging.

The vouchers are available to the first 100 people who qualify. Vouchers are good for $42 of free produce at the local farmer’s markets. Program eligibility is for anyone 60 or older whose income is below $2,096 per month (single persons) or below $2,823 per month for couples.

No documentation is required, and it is a quick and easy program registration.

The Watauga County Project on Aging asks that those interested call for times of voucher distribution or to make an appointment. This program is once a year and is available on a first come, first served basis.

All vouchers must be redeemed at the farmer's market before the end of September 2022. For more information call Billie Lister at (828) 265-8090.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.