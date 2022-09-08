WATAUGA — Lisa Smith, owner of Smells Like Books, uses organic, vegan and cruelty free products to produce handmade candles and soaps with smells that transport people into cozy libraries and classic stories.
The small family business uses 100% natural materials to ensure customers are not inhaling unhealthy fumes that they say is commonly found in mass-produced candles.
Smith was a chemistry teacher for 22 years and has always enjoyed reading books, said her daughter-in-law Alexis. Smith began losing her sight from muscular degeneration due to rheumatoid arthritis and decided to “bring her favorite thing to life, which is reading books.”
The candles are named after novels and characters from classic books in addition to other scents like “Bedtime Stories” and “Book Boyfriend.”
“The Farmer’s Market is so fun, it’s actually our favorite thing to do. We always look forward to it every year, we’ve never even miss one because we enjoy it,” Tyler, Lisa’s son, said.
Smells Like Books sells products on their website www.smellslikebooks.com, through Etsy and Amazon, at Common Goods in downtown Boone and various craft-shows in addition to the Watauga County Farmer’s Market, which they have been vending at for seven years.
The Watauga County Farmer’s Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Happening since 1974, the market features locally made and produced food, art, music and crafts.
