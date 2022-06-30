BOONE — Farmers market vendor Wooded Wilds sells nature inspired art made from coffee, water color paints, pressed flowers, feathers and resin.
Artist Emily Carpenter has vended at farmers markets since the winter of 2021 with her business Wooded Wilds. Despite being fairly new to selling her art, she said she has had enough support to make it her full-time job.
“People really come out of the woodworks to support people and encourage people who are just starting out. When there’s something somebody wants to get their feet wet in, the community definitely rallies behind them,” said Carpenter. “I started to do farmers markets and the Winter Market was so successful that I created an Instagram, I got business cards ... I’m actually going to start doing this full time.”
Carpenter said her and her husband plan to travel throughout the summer and will continue to sell her work online during that time. She hopes to return to farmers markets in the autumn months.
She said she has always crafted and started to accumulate too much jewelry and art to contain in the tiny house she lives in. She began posting her creations on her personal social media and saw the potential success when she “cleared out” after a few days.
Carpenter creates prints with traditional water color and coffee in addition to jewelry made with pressed flowers and resin. She also creates home decor with naturally-sourced feathers.
Wooden Wilds is one of many vendors at the King Street Farmers Market which takes place in front of the Watauga County Social Services building on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information on the King Street Farmers’ Market, visit www.brwia.org/ksm.
For more information on Wooded Wilds, visit @woodedwilds on Instagram.
