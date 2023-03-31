BOONE — A new kind of trail is coming to the High Country inspired by the "Year of the Trail" campaign in North Carolina.
To celebrate the campaign, the High Country Farmers Market Network has created a passport to help highlight the High Country's different markets. Community members can pick up a passport at any of the eight participating markets manager's booths.
Participating markets include Alleghany Farmers Market, Ashe County Farmers Market, Downtown Hickory Farmers Market, Watauga County Farmers Market, Johnson County Farmers Market, Lansing Farmers Market, King Street Farmers Market and Boone’s Winter Farmers Market.
Community members can get their passports stamped at the manager's booths as they travel to the different markets. Those who visit five of the eight designated markets in 2023 will receive a free tote bag from Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
To receive the tote bag, bring the completed passport to the King Street Market (starting on Tuesdays in May) or mail the passport to 969 W King St, Boone, NC 28607.
The High Country Farmers’ Market Network was founded in 2022 with the goal to bring farmer's market managers around western North Carolina together to form connections and a community.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.