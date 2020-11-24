BANNER ELK — Visitors from across the High Country spent a few hours Saturday, Nov. 21, getting to know the residents of Apple Hill Farm. Although the farm doesn’t grow or sell apples, the mountaintop alpaca farm and store is home to myriad animals year-round. Due to the pandemic, educational tours to see the animals are by reservation at this time. Visit applehillfarmnc.com/. The farm store is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday with no reservations required.

