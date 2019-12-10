BOONE — Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, elves, snowmen and the Grinch could all be seen in downtown Boone on Dec. 6 during Festive First Friday.
Children were able to visit with Santa at the Mast General Store, while also being able to write him a letter and see Mrs. Claus at the downtown Boone Post Office. The Grinch was visiting with families at the Watauga County Library and then migrated to Depot Street.
F.A.R.M Cafe offered face painting and cookie decorating for the night. Families could also enjoy carriage rides around downtown and several musical performances from various groups. The town then lit up its Christmas tree at the Jones House — powered by solar energy. Ending the night, parents and children were able to enjoy a "snowball fight" with marshmallows in the parking lot of the Hope Pregnancy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.