As the leaves and temperatures fall, many area churches are preparing for their big fall children’s events, be it a fall festival or a trunk-or-treat event.
Churches nationwide have hosted alternative Halloween events, typically either on a weekend or in a controlled area, for kids’ safety. And with Boone set to be inundated by college football fans on Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31, for Appalachian State’s home game, alternative faith-based options could be more attractive for parents.
The “trunk-or-treat” idea originally was for parents or community members to dress up the backs of their vehicles and hand out candy in a parking lot, but the idea has expanded to having more of a festival-type atmosphere with booths, games and much more.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 306 Oak Grove Road in Boone, is hosting a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-7 p.m., with trunk or treat starting at 5:30 p.m.
“We will have plenty of treats in our trunks as well as pizza and snacks in the fellowship hall,” the event’s Facebook page states.
In Blowing Rock, the First Baptist Church, located at 350 Sunset Drive, will host a trunk-or-treat starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
St Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 170 Councill St. in Boone, is having its Punkin’ Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. where kids of all ages can carve pumpkins. Then later that day, St Luke’s will host its Trail of Lighting Pumpkins from 5-9 p.m. that night, which will include dinner. For nice weather, the events will be held outside at the solar shelter with the events moving indoors in case of poor weather.
The Regeneration Church, located at 174 Brown Farm Road in Boone, will host a trunk or treat with food, games and candy from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
During the week, events will be held the day before Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 30, in downtown Boone for the Boone BOO from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Along with downtown businesses, First Baptist Church of Boone is taking part from 5-6:30 p.m.
“Enter through the King Street Chapel Doors and spend some time being treated at First Baptist Church,” a post on the church’s website states.
Cornerstone Summit Church, at 1100 E. King St., Boone, is having its own trunk or treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, located at 3505 Bamboo Road in Boone, is hosting its annual fall festival with games, food and prizes on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-8 p.m.
Halloween itself will feature a trunk or treat event at Zionville Baptist Church, located at 8174 Old U.S. 421 in Zionville, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
