fairy day 1.jpg

Ayla the Dream Fairy at a previous Fairy Day.

 File photo

BOONE — Fairy Day at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens is back on Saturday, July 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. This annual event is $2 for adults, and free for children and those dressed in fairy/elf attire, and is the Gardens’ largest annual fundraiser.

New this year is a costume contest, which will be held at 2 p.m. for the best dressed fairy or elf/woodland creature, with portraits by Bill Barber for the winners. And, with the winners’ permission, the portraits may also be used for some of next year’s Fairy Day promotional materials.

  

