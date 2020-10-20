BOONE — The Appalachian State University Community had a virtual front row seat to a wide-ranging selection of faculty research and creative activity through the second annual Research and Creative Activity at Appalachian event, Sept. 14-18.
The weeklong celebration featured the work of nearly 50 faculty members, with presentations ranging from digital posters and oral presentations, to virtual performances and digital art pieces. The event culminated with an awards presentation in which two faculty members were honored with the Chancellor’s and Provost’s Awards for Excellence in Research, Scholarship and Creative Activity.
Curtis Ryan, professor of political science in the Department of Government and Justice Studies, received the Chancellor’s Award, and Alecia Jackson, professor of educational research in the Department of Leadership and Educational Studies, received the Provost’s Award. A committee of faculty members representing each academic college and University Libraries selected the recipients for their superior achievement in their fields.
“Dr. Ryan uses his global insights and research of the Middle East to encourage the curiosity of our students and inform the work of government officials,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “His research has broad impacts on our understanding of the past, present and future of the Middle East, and we are fortunate to have his contributions as a faculty member.”
Of the Chancellor’s Award, Ryan said, “I really appreciate having my scholarship recognized by my university in this way. It feels like bringing my research and scholarship back home. I’m honored and grateful.”
Ryan joined the Department of Government in Justice Studies in 2002. His areas of interest and expertise include international relations and foreign policy; international and regional security; comparative politics; Middle East politics; and inter-Arab relations and alliance politics.
“Dr. Jackson is reimagining how we approach data analysis and interpretation — both of which are critically important in today’s world,” App State Interim Provost Heather Norris said. “Through her innovative research and her individualized mentorship of our students, she is inspiring the next generation of researchers right here on our campus and around the world.”
Jackson — who joined the faculty in App State’s Reich College of Education in 2003 and is an affiliated faculty member in the university’s gender, women’s and sexuality studies program — is internationally recognized for her advancements in the field of qualitative research.
