BOONE — On display at Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff in Boone from April 12-26, the “Art After ACEs” exhibition is a small, intimate display exuding strength, power and hope.
The exhibition was put on by the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative as part of their “Faces of ACEs: Thriving Lives” series, and presents art from those who have overcome adverse childhood experiences and trauma to reach a new stage of their life. A collaboration with the Watauga Arts Council, the exhibition surrounds WCCI’s annual trauma and resiliency conference.
“To me, it’s twofold. Number one, we’re continuing to educate the community not only on what trauma is, but what resilience is and how we can use art to heal,” WCCI Chair Denise Presnell said. “It’s also a way to draw attention to the trauma work that we’re doing in the conference as well.”
Presnell noted that it is common for people who go through some sort of trauma to heal through art or journaling, and while the exhibit displays that form of healing it also gives visitors a window into the journeys of others.
“Everything we do with WCCI is for two populations,” Presnell said. “One is for people who don’t come from trauma and are trying to better understand people who do. The second group is just as important, obviously the people who do have a trauma background. So for the people who don’t come from trauma, I think this will give them insight into what that experience is like and how we try to heal from that.”
The art on display comes in a variety of forms, from poems and paintings to crafting and woodwork. Each comes with a note from the artist, explaining the emotions and thoughts behind their work.
Next to Ashley Wurth’s piece — a collection of poems in a window — she explains the presentation’s meaning while giving insight into the source of the writings.
“The poems featured explore my perspective and experiences over my lifetime and address a variety of trauma — childhood physical, sexual and emotional abuse and neglect and later, as an adult, domestic violence, sexual assault and other violence,” Wurth’s note read. “The window represents all the ways that I have become transparent so that my hurts are no longer a secret, they are no longer a source of shame.”
Another part of the gallery is not art on display, but rather the opportunity to react to it. Set up on a table next to the exhibition is a community reaction space, where viewers can leave notes with words of hope, strength and positivity.
“We’re asking people to either draw a picture, or write words of how they feel after going through this exhibit,” Presnell said. “My plan is to take pictures of those and have them be a slideshow on our home web page, so I really hope that it kind of brings the community together around this topic.”
The exhibition will be on display until April 26, during which WCCI will hold their annual trauma and resiliency conference on April 21 and 22. For more information about WCCI, go to www.wataugacci.org.
