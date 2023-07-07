MEAT CAMP — The Elk Knob Community Heritage Organization has announced that the 17th annual Headwaters Community Day Festival will return to Elk Knob State Park on Aug. 26.
The Headwaters Community Day Festival serves as a meeting for people from the communities surrounding that park and visitors to celebrate the area’s unique culture. The public is invited to bring a covered dish to share as part of the High Country’s largest potluck dinner. On Aug. 26, activities will start at 11 a.m .with music by local entertainers. Food will be served shortly after noon and local crafters will demonstrate their work at the park throughout the day.
