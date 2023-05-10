Artists in Residence

The artists and co-chairs Tom O’Brien and Lynn Armbrust.

 Photo by Jordyn Daniels

BLOWING ROCK — Soon-to-be Edgewood Cottage Artists in Residence gathered for orientation before the beginning of the season.

Memorial Day is the beginning of the return of Edgewood Cottage’s Artist in Residence program in Blowing Rock. Thirty artists are participating this year, including returning and new artists. The free program holds a gallery space for two artists at a time each week throughout the summer to share their work with the community. Many artists will spend the week visiting with community members who visit the cottage. The season lasts until Sept. 10.

