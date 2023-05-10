BLOWING ROCK — Soon-to-be Edgewood Cottage Artists in Residence gathered for orientation before the beginning of the season.
Memorial Day is the beginning of the return of Edgewood Cottage’s Artist in Residence program in Blowing Rock. Thirty artists are participating this year, including returning and new artists. The free program holds a gallery space for two artists at a time each week throughout the summer to share their work with the community. Many artists will spend the week visiting with community members who visit the cottage. The season lasts until Sept. 10.
The first two artists, Laurin Jennings and Skip Sickler, will debut the week of May 28. Jennings is known for her work with pottery, and Sickler is known for photography.
“I loved doing it last year, and I am excited for this year as well. I’m excited about all the changes coming this year,” said palette knife artist Karin Neuvirth.
Neuvirth will be at the cottage the week of July 17, along with Cindy McErny. McErny is a photographer who takes pictures of many subjects that all play on the nostalgia of the High Country.
The program includes various mediums such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, pottery, photography and more.
“This is my third year in a row (at Edgewood),” Landscape artist Fredrick “Craig” Franz said. “Any opportunity to get my art exposed to Blowing Rock is important to me.”
Franz spends his time at the cottage painting on the porch from photographs he has taken while mingling with community members. Franz and Shirley Light will be displayed at the cottage from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10. Light is a contemporary impressionist painter, and this will be her first year at the cottage. Franz and Light will be the finale as fall seeps into the Blowing Rock area.
“We’ve got a great group of artists coming in this year,” said Sharon Smoski, one of the program’s organizers. “We have great artists every year, but it just seems like the enthusiasm from both the town and the visitors and the artists themselves is just growing. We’re excited to start.”
The following is the Artists in Residence program schedule:
May 28 to June 5: Laurin Jennings and Skip Sickler
June 5 to June 11: Jack Hamrick and JoAnn Pippin
June 12 to June 18: Cathy Futral and Lucas Hundley
June 19 to June 25: Scott Ballard and Randi Robeson
June 26 to July 2: Theresa Gloster and Veronica Vale
July 3 to July 9: Earl Davis and Allise Whitworth
July 10 to July 16: Susan Payne and Jane Campbell
July 16 to July 23: Cindy McEnery and Karin Neuvirth
July 24 to July 30: Waitsel Smith and Kathryn Regel
July 31 to Aug. 6: Evenlight Eagles and Susan Sharpe
Aug. 7 to Aug. 13: David Collins and Wendy Painter
Aug. 14 to Aug. 20: Ashley & Samuel Burr and Morgan McCarver
Aug. 21 to Aug. 27: High Country Modern Quilt Guild
Aug. 28 to Sept. 4: Lee Harper and Tunde Afolyan-Famous
Sept. 4 to Sept. 10: Fredrick “Craig” Franz and Shirley Light.
Edgewood Cottage is a Blowing Rock staple for artists and the community, and it is located next to BRAHM on Ginny Stevens Lane. All works of art displayed during the summer program are also for sale.
