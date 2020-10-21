BOONE — Local officials are overseeing the annual drug take-back day — also known as Operation Medicine Cabinet — on Oct. 24 at two locations in Boone.
Operation Medicine Cabinet allows community members to properly dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, syringes or other medical supplies by dropping them off with law enforcement officers. Any prescription or over-the-counter medications will be accepted with no questions asked.
The local collection points will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Puerto Nuevo (located at 187 Watauga Village Drive) and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office (located at 184 Hodges Gap Road). Community members are asked to follow social distancing and mask guidelines while participating in drop-offs. For questions or more information, contact the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 264-3761.
Community members can also dispose of unused and unwanted medication at any of the six permanent anonymous drop box locations across Watauga County. These locations accept prescription and over-the-counter medications but not syringes and needles/sharps:
Appalachian State University Police Department
• 461 River Street, Suite B, Boone
• Phone: (828) 262-2150
• Hours: 7 days a week, 24 hours a day
Blowing Rock Police Department
• 143 Park Ave, Blowing Rock
• Phone: (828) 295-5210
• Open 24/7 (outside), Office is 8-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Boone Drug at Deerfield
• 345 Deerfield Rd, Boone
• Phone: (828) 264-3055
• Hours: Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 12:30-6 p.m.
Boone Police Department
• 1500 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
• Phone: (828) 268-6900
• Hours: Monday-Friday from 8-5 p.m., lobby is open 24/7
Watauga County Sheriff’s Office
• 184 Hodges Gap Rd, Boone
• Phone: (828) 264-3761
• Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.
