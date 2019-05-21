BOONE — Pictures of Watauga High School upperclassman from their past four years of school were strewn about a space at the Art of Living Retreat Center near Boone as the theme for WHS’s prom this year was “a moment in time.”
High school juniors and seniors wore their best dresses and blazers to the event and enjoyed dancing, a photo booth and corn hole. Watauga High School teacher Caitlin Zirkle said 520 tickets were sold for the event.
Students in attendance voted from a selection of their peers on prom court for titles of senior prom king and queen and junior prom prince and princess.
Samuel Sappington was named prom king and Hope Langston was given the crown as queen. Others competing for these titles were Anthony Church and Deandre Currence for king along with Amber Renner and Isabelle Trew for queen.
Marley Forrester was awarded the title of prom princess with Owen D’Agastino named as prom prince. Sophia Ritter and Kathleen Tuberty were also on prom court for the princess title as well as Gabriel Souza and Caleb Cox for prom prince.
