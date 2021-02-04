BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library and the Downtown Boone Development Association are partnering to provide Boone families with a fun, safe, socially distant, multigenerational experience.
Beginning Feb. 1, families have the opportunity to hunt for 10 hibernating animals that will be located on posters in the windows of participating downtown businesses. Pick up a hibernating animals worksheet in the brochure holder in front of the Jones House or in front of the Watauga County Public Library. Write down the animal name that can be found on a poster in the window of each store listed on the worksheet.
Once the worksheet is complete, bring it to the library to collect a small prize while supplies last. Families can also write their name and phone number on the worksheet and place it in the library book drop. Participants will be contacted regarding how to pick up a prize through the library's curbside service.
Additionally, every store poster has pictures of recommended library books featuring a specific hibernating animal, along with a QR code. Use the smartphone camera feature to hover over the code to begin the process of placing that book on hold. Call the library at (828) 264-8784 for help with that process.
Finally, families with young children may want to also check out the accompanying “Hibernating Animals Story Time” on the Appalachian Regional Library YouTube channel. The Hibernating Animals Scavenger Hunt will be available for the months of February and March. The hunt is self-paced and can be done even when the library and stores are closed.
For questions, contact Lane Moody at (828) 268-6283 or the youth services librarians at (828) 264-8784 Ext.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.