WATAUGA — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Double Up Food Bucks program matched $65,790 of federal nutrition benefits, which created a community economic impact of $131,580 in 2022.
The organization’s health food incentive program served 313 families through “doubling” federal nutrition benefits at the King Street, Winter and Watauga County farmer’s markets in addition to the High Country Food Hub.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Farmers Market Manager and Double Up Food Bucks Coordinator Rachel Kinard said the program aims to increase access to locally produced foods.
Since 2017, the program has “doubled” more than $159,208, with a total economic impact of $321,416 since its inception. Kinard said Double Up Food Bucks has grown year to year through increased outreach efforts and collaboration with local nonprofits and businesses. She said 2022 was the most impactful year so far.
Kinard said the program’s impact stays local and benefits farmers, families and the economy in the county.
SNAP/EBT card, W.I.C. and Senior FMNP vouchers can be brought to farmer’s markets or the Food Hub for funds to be doubled and swapped for tokens that can be used to purchase local foods.
The program began with a $10 daily match and was switched to an unlimited match amount during the peak of the pandemic, Kinard said. To preserve funds, the program now operates at a $75 daily match limit, with $150 value of tokens being the maximum amount available for an individual each day.
Kinard said BRWIA held focus groups in 2022 to hear about the impact of the program and found that as the program grows, more repeat customers return. She said many participants said they would not be able to afford local foods without the program and have enjoyed getting to know farmers and where their food is coming from.
Kinard said she has not seen as large of a “spike” in food costs at the farmer’s markets as in grocery stores and that more expensive local products are “worth it in the long run” as they are fresher and more nutrient dense.
Support from Mountain Wise, Grow Watauga, several local churches, private donations and the Town of Boone fund the program. Kinard said BRWIA is hosting several fundraising events in late February and early March to help sustain the programs growth.
Raffle tickets for packages ranging in value from $120 to $1,280 are available at the Winter Farmer’s Market, the High Country Food Hub and fundraising events throughout the month. Winners will be announced at the Winter Farmer’s Market on March 4.
Several local businesses and nonprofits are partnering with BRWIA to raise money for the Double Up Food Bucks program, including a small-batch beer release at Booneshine Brewing Company on Feb. 23.
