SUGAR GROVE — The High Country is quickly approaching its annual celebration of a local legend through Appalachian music, food and friendship.

The 21st annual Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest ’N Sugar Grove will take place on July 15 at the Historic Cove Creek School. From local to world-renowned artists, this intimate festival features bluegrass and Appalachian music.

  

