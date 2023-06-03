Doc and Merle Watson Mural

Scott Nurkin uses a patterned grid while completing murals that will not be visible when the piece is complete. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — North Carolina artist Scott Nurkin is nearing the completion of a mural depicting father-and-son music legends Doc and Merle Watson in downtown Boone.

Born from a partnership between Nurkin and the Watauga County Arts Council, the artist began painting the mural the week of May 29 with plans to complete it on June 5. Nurkin said the quick turnaround for the mural is not out of the ordinary for him, and he shares the excitement with many that the project will be completed for the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival.

