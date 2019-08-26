BOONE — Heather Dixon-Fowler, associate professor in the Department of Management in Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business, has been named chair of the department, and Rachel S. Shinnar, professor in the Department of Management, has been appointed assistant department chair. Both positions went into effect July 1.
During the 2018–19 academic year, Dixon-Fowler served as acting department chair, and, during the 2017–18 academic year, she served as assistant department chair. Shinnar served as the department’s acting assistant chair during the 2018–19 academic year.
Management students should expect both administrators to continue an emphasis on experiential learning both inside and beyond the classroom, including real-world projects, internships and global travel opportunities.
Dixon-Fowler has led study abroad programs to Vietnam, Panama, Spain and Malawi, and Shinnar has served as faculty leader for the Cuba study abroad trip and as an instructor for the college’s study abroad program in France. Both Dixon-Fowler and Shinnar have served as faculty advisors for management and entrepreneurship internships and have supervised the summer internship program in entrepreneurship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.