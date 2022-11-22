dav thanksgiving

Charles Wright takes a box from James Hurst. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — Disabled American Veterans, Watauga County Chapter 90, partnered with Ingles to supply Thanksgiving meals to veterans in need throughout the High Country through its Holiday Meals program on Nov. 22.

Doug Hempe, Josie Hidgon, Charles Wright, Steve Tucker, Buddy Townsend, James Hurst, Taz Kim and Charlie Norris loaded meal boxes into the volunteer drivers’ cars.

Between the Thanksgiving meals and Ingles gift cards, the organization assisted 47 veterans and widows in the region.

Steve Tucker, DAV Chapter 90 Vice-Commander, carried a meal box to place in a driver’s car.

