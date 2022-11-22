BOONE — Disabled American Veterans, Watauga County Chapter 90, partnered with Ingles to supply Thanksgiving meals to veterans in need throughout the High Country through its Holiday Meals program on Nov. 22.
Between the Thanksgiving meals and Ingles gift cards, the organization assisted 47 veterans and widows in the region.
“On this day, we have the opportunity to provide direct aid to local veterans in need of assistance, especially since the holiday season causes financial hardship for those living bill-to-bill,” the organization stated.
The meal boxes includes “all the stuff you need for a Thanksgiving meal” including turkey, stuffing mixes, potatoes, canned vegetables, rolls and a pumpkin pie. The boxes are packages by Ingles employees and DAV volunteers deliver them to veterans in the community.
“I feel like an elf,” Taz Kim, lifetime member and volunteer driver said. “Some of these families will say ‘come on in, have a chat,’ so for me, it’s an all day event. Helping those folks is very rewarding.”
The organization is entirely volunteer based, but accepts donations to pay for vans to transport veterans to medical appointments, provide meals, hold memorial services for local veterans as well as offer other financial aid. Any veteran or widow in the area can receive aid from the organization, not just members or those who are disabled.
“We serve all veterans, not just disabled veterans. We drive veterans to their VA medical appointments when they have no family or friends to provide transportation. Without us, some of our veterans would have no way to receive their medical care,” the organization stated. “Honoring our veterans provides the families solace and comfort with Honor Guard service for the veterans’ funerals. These activities are not possible without the community support. And we are hopeful that our small chapter’s holiday efforts will inspire others to support and or develop programs to assist their local veterans.”
For many members of the DAV, providing services for veterans is their way of giving back to their fellow community members who served the country.
“I deployed to Afghanistan twice and I came back unscathed. Coming back from war, it’s not an easy feat,” Kim said. “To give a hand-up versus a hand-out — it goes a long way and it shows. It’s another way to tell them that they’re not forgotten and we care.”
To learn more about the programs or services the Chapter provides, call the Chapter Commander, Jimmy Pittman, at (828) 733-9402. To refer a veteran who needs help or for more information on donating and volunteering, write to DAV Chapter 90, PO Box 2914, Boone, NC 28607.
