BOONE — On March 27, The Children’s Council of Watauga County announced that the Diaper Bank program will move to the Health & Hunger Coalition temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will be available Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice. Diapers, wipes and formula are available for Watauga County residents who need them,” the organization posted on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thechildrenscouncil.
The Children’s Council of Watauga County Associate Director Mary Scott said, “We have great relationships with our community partners, and this was a good match for helping to reduce transportation issues for families by offering these items at the Health and Hunger Coalition temporarily. We want to reduce as many barriers as we can in order to help people get what they need during this time.”
More information can be found by calling The Health & Hunger Coalition at (828) 262-1628 or the Children’s Council of Watauga County at (828) 262-5424.
The Health & Hunger Coalition in Boone can be found at 141 Health Center Drive, suite C.
