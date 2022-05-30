WATAUGA — “Marsalis. The name says it all. Their family has become synonymous with excellence in the music industry for decades, particularly in the world of jazz,” said Todd Wright, the creative force behind the inaugural High Country Jazz Festival taking place in Boone and Blowing Rock from June 8 through 12.
Wright was speaking about a highlight of the festival when Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra make their Appalachian Theatre debut performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.
Jeff Simon from The Buffalo News agrees.
“Delfeayo is, in many ways, the most fun of the Marsalises. He’s the family trombonist. And record producer. And he seems to be the family wise guy, too.” Among their numerous accolades is a sterling review from Downbeat Magazine which said, ‘Both of Delfeayo Marsalis’ New Orleans-based Uptown Jazz Orchestra’s [compact disc] releases… rank among the strongest big band discs of the past 10 years.”
Delfeayo Marsalis is one of the top trombonists, composers and producers in jazz today. Under his direction and anchored by Dirty Dozen Brass Band founder Roger Lewis on baritone sax, the Uptown Jazz Orchestra sings and swings with confidence and soul performing blues and standards that combine riff-playing, spontaneous arrangements and the New Orleans second line groove. The Uptown Jazz Orchestra keeps the old-school jazz traditions alive.
“I hope High Country audiences are excited, because I certainly am,” said Todd Wright. “Delfeayo is only one of 16 professional jazz musicians who will shake the walls and rafters of our venerable Appalachian Theatre with a full party-like jazz sound not often heard in our neck of the woods. Don’t miss him!”
Joining together in a precedent-setting partnership, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, Boone Sunrise Rotary and Wright’s Jazz Studies Program are collaborating on the inaugural High Country Jazz Festival with nearly a dozen free and ticketed events at 10 different locations.
The High Country Jazz Festival is a collaborative project that aims “to host exceptional and engaging jazz experiences for local residents and regional audiences with proceeds to support arts, education, and civic programs that enrich our High Country home.”
Wright said that he first conceived of the idea of a jazz festival in 1983 while enjoying a summer outdoor concert in Boone by the North Carolina Symphony. “We have the perfect place here in the High Country, a perfect time of year with perfect weather, and a perfect anchor venue in the Appalachian Theatre.”
Wright added that, “The community excitement and participation is exhilarating.”
Tickets are $35 and $42 and may be purchased via the festival’s website at www.highcountryjazzfestival.org. For links to purchase seats for the ticketed events, and a complete performance schedule for the entire festival, please visit the website at www.highcountryjazzfestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.