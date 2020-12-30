BOONE — Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living hosted its first gingerbread house decorating contest, and received 25 entires from community members.
Gingerbread houses were judged by Deerfield’s residents. Judges selected a gingerbread house entered by Luke Jarema, Lilly Jarema and Brooklyn Jarema — all of Boone — as the first place winner of the contest. Winners with the first place entry were given a $100 Visa gift card, according to Deerfield Ridge Director of Community Relations Candice Myers. The Gingerbread houses are still on display for those at Deerfield Ridge to enjoy.
“This year has been unlike any other and having fun events like this makes the days a little brighter and gives them something to look forward to,” Myers said.
Myers said the contest was hard to judge as many area residents submitted great gingerbread houses. She added that she hopes for an even bigger turn out for the contest next year.
“We are excited for this to become a yearly tradition at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living,” Myers said. “The residents and staff both loved it. The show of support from the community was outstanding.”
