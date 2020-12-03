BOONE — Residents of Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living participated in Thanksgiving Day activities.
Some seniors wrote down on pieces of paper what they were thankful for, such as family or listening to music. Others played games like shooting Nerf guns at turkey targets or playing turkey bowling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.