BOONE — A crowd of people gathered at Depot Street on Sept. 6 for the unveiling of a mural sponsored by the Downtown Boone Development Association.
The mural dons the DBDA’s new logo that has been a work in progress since earlier this year. The piece is painted on aluminum panels that are placed on the side of a building at the intersection of King Street and Depot Street.
The artwork was installed with the help of Destination by Design and muralist Michael Cooper, according to Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody. Passersby will now be able to see the green mural with “Downtown Boone” spread across the top and the DBDA’s new slogan — “Elevation 3333, live it up” — along the bottom.
Kendra Sink, a DBDA board member, said the process for the rebranding of downtown Boone started when Destination by Design formed several focus groups with hopes to capture the essence of Boone and “what sets us apart from all other destinations.” Sink said the board is proud of downtown and the destination that it has become.
“Boone is a growing hub in the High Country that offers wonderful dining choices, shopping excursions and entertainment options,” Sink said. “It is the heart of our community where you can find the services you need throughout your life.”
Sink added that the downtown area offers guests a stay and play opportunity, as well as options for locals to discover and rediscover.
“The new branding is only the beginning of a bigger project to bring downtown together and to leverage all that makes us special,” Sink said.
Members from the Watauga High School band played a few pieces for the occasion. Attendees were then invited to the Jones House for cake and merchandise with the downtown Boone logo. Moody expressed her gratitude to the Public Works Department as well as Destination by Design for their help with the mural.
(1) comment
Boone is the Appilalations music capital of the world
