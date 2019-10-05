BLOWING ROCK — The week long Cycle N.C. Mountains-to-Coast ride made its return to Blowing Rock after a decade on Sept. 27-29, with about 1,000 cyclists descending on the town.
“Events of this scale can’t happen without the support and participation of the whole village,” Amanda Lugenbell of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority said. “From town leadership to everyone on the front line rolling out the welcome mat, thank you.”
Blowing Rock TDA Executive Director Tracy Brown said prior to the race that around 400 of the riders were to camp on Davant Field in Blowing Rock, with the rest in hotels, Airbnbs and more.
After the cyclists arrived on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, the big sendoff occurred on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 29, as the cyclists made their way down Main Street onto U.S. 321 South and down the escarpment toward Hickory.
The ride was to end Saturday, Oct. 5, when the cyclists pull into Atlantic Beach after more than 500 miles of pedaling.
