BOONE — A room full of people gathered at the Boone Police Department on Dec. 3 to honor the 25 years of service of Glen Kornhauser.
In total, Kornhauser spent 28 years in law enforcement and had plenty of stories to tell from his career. Friends, family, former and current co-workers and community members gathered to reflect on Kornhauser’s years of service with food and laughter.
Chief Dana Crawford presented Kornhauser with his service weapon as well as a shadow box with memorabilia such as patches, badges, name tags and service pins since the start of his career with Mecklenburg County in 1991.
In return, Kornhauser presented the department with a plaque of a collection of his trading cards from over the years as well as gifts to those at the department.
Kornhauser said while attendees were there to honor him and and his retirement, it was those people that got him to that point.
“I can’t express my gratitude enough for everyone’s friendship and support,” Kornhauser said. “I love my police family, and wish them health and happiness. To the public that came, or called — your attendance truly was emotional in the support and commitment to serve the town of Boone.”
