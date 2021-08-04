DEEP GAP — Not able to gather in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carolina Flywheelers were glad to welcome back community members for the 41st High Country Crank Up July 29-31.
The Flywheelers are a nonprofit club and historical organization with an interest in antique machinery, tractors, engines, vehicles and farm equipment. Set up in a field off of U.S. 421, across from Laurel Springs Baptist Church, the High Country Crank Up had rows of machinery and odds and ends for the viewing pleasure of attendees.
Members of antique machinery and power associations from other communities made their way to the High Country to showcase their antique engines and equipment models. Equipment owners were quick to tell attendees as they passed by what type of equipment they owned and how they worked. When thanked for explaining how to operate his Economy Hit and Miss engine to grind corn, Mark Nettles said that exhibitors enjoy being at the event to help educate community members about the items of old.
Betty Hodges, a High Country Crank Up event organizer, said the crowd was tremendous during the days of the event. She said if as many people that called her about the tractor show event were in attendance, she was sure it was “overflowing.”
In addition to the items on display, community members could also enjoy food vendors such as T’s Lil’ Kitchen, Village Inn Pizza Parlor, Mike and Deb’s Old Fashion Homemade Ice Cream, Hot Diggity Dog and Loco Louie’s Shaved Ice.
More information about the Carolina Flywheelers can be found at www.facebook.com/CarolinaFlywheelers1.
