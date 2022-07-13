cratis williams

Cratis D. Williams is remembered as the the “father of Appalachian Studies” and loved member of the community.

 Photo Courtesy of Appalachian State University Special Collections

BOONE — “Father of Appalachian Studies” Cratis Williams was remembered fondly by community members at a book talk featuring his work.

The Watauga County Public Library hosted the talk on “The Cratis Williams Chronicles: I Come to Boone,” on Saturday, July 9, as part of their “Boone Reads Together” series.

David Williams, son of Cratis, and Patricia Beaver, co-editor of “I Come to Boone,” read excerpts from the book before leading a conversation about its content and relevancy to the community.

Cratis, often referred to as “Mr. Appalachia,” is widely considered the father of Appalachian Studies. He gained recognition for documenting and interpreting Appalachian culture and language.

Cratis, born in Kentucky, spent most of his adult life as a teacher and administrator at Appalachian State University. He examined the stereotypes prescribed to those in the southern mountainous region and worked to reeducate people on the reality of the area.

“The Cratis Williams Chronicles: I Come to Boone,” was written by Cratis following his retirement from App State in 1976. Cratis wrote memoirs of his life from a cabin in eastern Kentucky to the “decision-makers” of higher education.

Following the reading of excerpts from the book, David Williams and Beaver encouraged attendees to ask questions and share their own stories about Cratis.

Stories about the first Appalachian Studies courses, shared family holidays and personal interactions with Cratis were shared with laughter and gratitude for the opportunity to reminisce on their experiences.

“I can say the reason I’m in Boone is because Cratis introduced my Uncle Walter to Aunt Martha. My Uncle Walter and Cratis would sit on the side together and I would see them laughing and laughing and I always wish I knew what they were talking about,” said High Country community member Fred Pfohl while laughing. “I have a great respect and love for Cratis Williams and his family, too.”

Community members said that Cratis taught them to be proud of their Appalachian Heritage. One book talk attendee said that Williams taught her to appreciate the Appalachian dialect despite it not being “proper English” because it was “the language they had.”

