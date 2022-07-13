BOONE — “Father of Appalachian Studies” Cratis Williams was remembered fondly by community members at a book talk featuring his work.
The Watauga County Public Library hosted the talk on “The Cratis Williams Chronicles: I Come to Boone,” on Saturday, July 9, as part of their “Boone Reads Together” series.
David Williams, son of Cratis, and Patricia Beaver, co-editor of “I Come to Boone,” read excerpts from the book before leading a conversation about its content and relevancy to the community.
Cratis, often referred to as “Mr. Appalachia,” is widely considered the father of Appalachian Studies. He gained recognition for documenting and interpreting Appalachian culture and language.
Cratis, born in Kentucky, spent most of his adult life as a teacher and administrator at Appalachian State University. He examined the stereotypes prescribed to those in the southern mountainous region and worked to reeducate people on the reality of the area.
“The Cratis Williams Chronicles: I Come to Boone,” was written by Cratis following his retirement from App State in 1976. Cratis wrote memoirs of his life from a cabin in eastern Kentucky to the “decision-makers” of higher education.
Following the reading of excerpts from the book, David Williams and Beaver encouraged attendees to ask questions and share their own stories about Cratis.
Stories about the first Appalachian Studies courses, shared family holidays and personal interactions with Cratis were shared with laughter and gratitude for the opportunity to reminisce on their experiences.
“I can say the reason I’m in Boone is because Cratis introduced my Uncle Walter to Aunt Martha. My Uncle Walter and Cratis would sit on the side together and I would see them laughing and laughing and I always wish I knew what they were talking about,” said High Country community member Fred Pfohl while laughing. “I have a great respect and love for Cratis Williams and his family, too.”
Community members said that Cratis taught them to be proud of their Appalachian Heritage. One book talk attendee said that Williams taught her to appreciate the Appalachian dialect despite it not being “proper English” because it was “the language they had.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.