VILAS — Recognized as a North Carolina Green School of Excellence, Cove Creek School ensured it would continue its dedication to sustainability and welcomed a new addition to its community — a 5-kilowatt photo-voltaic solar array.
Cove Creek was given the N.C. Green School designation last year, becoming the second school in the Watauga County Schools system to be recognized. Continuing this legacy into the future, dozens of community members and Cove Creek students, teachers and staff held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the solar array on May 13.
Cove Creek worked to install the equipment with the help of NC GreenPower — a group that supports renewable energy carbon offset projects by providing grants for solar installations at K-12 schools across the state, according to WCS.
With the help of the State Employees Credit Union Foundation, Climate Voices US, Mast General Store, Haircut 101 and community members, Cove Creek students raised more than $14,000 to support the solar array’s installation at the school. The school’s fundraising efforts also allowed for several Cove Creek teachers to attend NC GreenPower solar array training to allow them to better teach students about the operation of the system.
Beyond supplying the school with a portion of its power, the new solar array is also equipped with a weather station and allows for real-time monitoring of the system’s output and performance. Designed with education in mind, the system is paired with curriculum-based content to help students learn how solar power systems are incorporated into the energy grid.
Cove Creek Principal Kelly Walker thanked students, volunteers, donors and community members for the impact they had on the project.
“Students, thank you for being part of something bigger than yourselves,” Walker said in a statement. “Thank you for supporting Cove Creek’s environmental efforts through recycling and through your kindness toward our building, grounds, buses and each other. You will be responsible for caring for this world after all of us here are gone. Thank you for caring for it now, as well.”
