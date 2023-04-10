WATAUGA — A county-wide BioBlitz is taking place in Watauga during April.
Last fall, Appalachian State University competed against the University of North Carolina Greensboro in its first-ever BioBlitz Campus Challenge. It was a sweeping victory for the Mountaineers, with a total of 806 species of wildlife observed, 4,000 qualifying photos uploaded and 168 participants. On the other side, the Spartans had 235 species, 476 photos and 41 participants for the Spartans.
There are hundreds of BioBlitzes happening around the world at any given time, including the one in Watauga County during April. BioBlitzes are collaborative events where participants try to record as many species of animals, plants or fungi as possible in a specific geographic area over a predetermined period.
Some BioBlitzes focus on one type of animal only, birds for example, like the Audubon Christmas Bird Count (which has been running for more than 120 years). Others are more of a broad biodiversity survey that includes multiple species. BioBlitzes are usually citizen science projects and anyone can participate without previous experience.
The idea for a county-wide BioBlitz came from Erika Hernandez, an Environmental Science major at App State, who is also working toward her North Carolina Environmental Educator certification through the NC Department of Environmental Quality. As a passionate advocate for conservation, and following the success of the campus BioBlitz in the fall, which she enjoyed participating in, she decided to organize a county-wide event during Earth Month to engage the broader community beyond the university. The event is live and anyone can contribute photos and participate.
“The aims of the county BioBlitz are to get people to notice nature around them and to bring together members of the community with the common goal of raising awareness (about) local biodiversity,” said Marta Toran, faculty in the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences who is supporting Erika in her project. “The iNaturalist app is great because it provides suggestions of what it is that you took a photo of (ie. the species of animal, plant or fungi), and then experts check these IDs and provide corrections if needed.”
To participate in the Watauga County BioBlitz, all community members need is the free iNaturalist app on their phone, or a camera and computer to upload your photos to the iNaturalist website.
After creating a free account, community members can start taking photos and uploading them right away. Photos will automatically be posted to the Watauga County BioBlitz Project if they were taken within the Watauga limits during April.
Community members can also go to the project page tinyurl.com/wataugaBioBlitz23 to check how many species the community has found in total so far and join as a member to get updates. There will be prizes at the end of the month for most species observed, among other categories.
