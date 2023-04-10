WATAUGA — A county-wide BioBlitz is taking place in Watauga during April.

Last fall, Appalachian State University competed against the University of North Carolina Greensboro in its first-ever BioBlitz Campus Challenge. It was a sweeping victory for the Mountaineers, with a total of 806 species of wildlife observed, 4,000 qualifying photos uploaded and 168 participants. On the other side, the Spartans had 235 species, 476 photos and 41 participants for the Spartans.

Erika Hernandez BioBlitz.jpg

Erika Hernandez next to her newly installed BioBlitz display at the Watauga Public Library.

