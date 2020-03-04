BOONE — The Boone Town Council approved a resolution celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote, at its Feb. 18 meeting.
Town Council Member Loretta Clawson authored the resolution.
The resolution resolved that the council "recognizes that women today constitute a majority vote in the state of North Carolina and the United States, and are running for office in higher than ever numbers."
It further resolved that in 2020, "the town of Boone celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment and encourages everyone to register and vote in every election."
The resolution stated that the women's suffrage movement began in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in 1848 at a women's rights convention. The document said that thanks to the hard work and sacrifices of many brave women, over a period of more than 70 years, women were finally granted the right to vote.
The Nineteenth Amendment was passed in 1919 and ratified in August 1920, ensuring equal participation for women in the nation's democracy system. Today, millions of women exercise their right to vote every opportunity they get and often look for the opportunity to support quality women who have made the sacrifices necessary to hold public office, the resolution stated.
