BOONE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and Appalachian Mountain Brewery are hosting Cornhole for a Cause, a cornhole tournament to benefit the Double Up Food Bucks program.
Double Up Food Bucks incentivizes nutritious and local food by doubling the value of federal nutrition benefits spent at farmers markets. DUFB helps SNAP participants buy local food while supporting local farmers and economy. DUFB is a win for families, farmers and communities.
This family-friendly event will take place at Appalachian Mountain Brewery, on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m.
Bring a friend and cornhole skills to compete for locally sourced prizes, bragging rights and the “Cornhole for a Cause” Champion title. Winning teams will take home prizes from the Mast General Store, Mountain Home Music, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, the King Street Farmers Market and others. To register to compete, visit www.brwia.org/doubleup.html.
All cornhole participants will receive a special Cornhole For a Cause pint glass. Those who are not cornhole players can still go and enjoy the live music, AMB beer and delicious food.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is also Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Brew Good nonprofit for the month of May. $1 of every pint of Strawberry Picker, a dry hard cider made with strawberries, will go to support BRWIA. Plus, $1 from all beverages sold on May 7 will be donated to BRWIA! Non-alcoholic options will be available too.
Food for purchase from Farm to Flame, who will be selling the BRWIA “Squash Hunger” pizza featuring local ingredients. There will be beverages for purchase from our hosts Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Cidery, and live music from Will Easter at 5 p.m.
Special thanks to our event sponsors — Footslogger’s Outdoor and Travel Outfitters, Eleven 80 Eatery, Anna Banana’s Consignment, Marathon Chiropractic, Alumni Hall App State, Casey and Casey Law Offices, PLLC, BLue Ridge Vision and Tsgua Outdoor Gear. And thank you to Mast General Store, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, and Joe Shannons Mountain Home Music for donating prizes.
You don’t want to miss this fun event playing cornhole, eating pizza and drinking beer, listening to live music, all while supporting a fantastic cause.
About the Double Up Food Bucks Program
Double Up Food Bucks is a healthy food incentive program that doubles the value of federal nutrition benefits spent at farmers’ markets, helping people buy local food while supporting local farmers and economy. This impactful program is a win-win for High Country community members, High Country farmers, and the local economy. In 2022, BRWIA doubled more than $68,000 in federal nutrition benefits at Watauga County farmers markets and the High Country Food Hub and impacted 313 families.
About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture
Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, visit www.brwia.org.
