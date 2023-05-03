BRWIA logo

BRWIA logo

BOONE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and Appalachian Mountain Brewery are hosting Cornhole for a Cause, a cornhole tournament to benefit the Double Up Food Bucks program.

Double Up Food Bucks incentivizes nutritious and local food by doubling the value of federal nutrition benefits spent at farmers markets. DUFB helps SNAP participants buy local food while supporting local farmers and economy. DUFB is a win for families, farmers and communities.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.