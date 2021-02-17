BOONE — A crowd funding campaign is underway to help rebuild a small business after it was destroyed in a January fire.
Wild Juniper Cabin was an Airbnb located at 306 Bovine Trail that Kate Kryder opened in November 2020; it caught fire on Jan. 20. According to Watauga Fire Marshall Taylor Marsh, the building was considered a “total loss.” Marsh said there has yet to be a determined cause as of press time.
In the week following, a GoFundMe was set up by artist Natalie Pariano and the owner of Piedmont Pennies. Pariano wrote about Kryder’s efforts in supporting other small businesses.
“Kate is an artist, activist and champion of supporting local,” Pariano wrote. “A major part of Kate’s mission and business plan is focused on shopping small, championing other women-owned businesses and supporting the Wautauga county economy ... As Kate’s friends and fellow women-owned businesses, we are inspired by her strength, resilience and attitude. Kate is determined to rebuild Wild Juniper, but she needs our help!”
Pariano noted Kryder’s insurance will help offset some of the costs, but Kryder still has to pay a mortgage and is choosing to continue to pay staff.
“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support,” Kryder said in a statement. “It has been the generosity of strangers, the devotion of lifelong friends and the compassion of everyone in between. I have been constantly reminded that when you put love, kindness and gratitude out into the world it comes back to tenfold when you need it the most. I am forever indebted to the strength and reach of my community.”
With a goal of $10,000, as of press time there has been 127 donations totaling $9,435. The outpouring of support has seen donations ranging from $5 to $500.
The campaign can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-kates-small-biz-after-devastating-fire.
