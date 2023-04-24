BOONE — The Watauga Community Mental Health Project is holding a service of remembrance and hope on April 27 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s solar shelter.
The event is to remember Michelle and George Ligon, Sgt. Chris Ward, K9 Deputy Logan Fox, and Isaac Barns, who lost their lives in a shooting on April 27 and 28, 2021.
The group stated on the event flier that they “hold their families and our community in love” and that “we seek understanding and better resources for mental health emergencies.”
The service begins at 12:30 p.m.
On April 28, 2021, WCSO Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were killed in a standoff that included the deaths of Michelle Ligon and George Ligon. Isaac Barnes, the son of Michelle Ligon and stepson to George Ligon, was also killed.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle just outside of Boone at 9:44 a.m. Ward and Fox entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property, according to the WCSO.
The deputies were fired upon by a suspect identified by the WCSO as Isaac Barnes, 32. Fox and Ward called for backup. Fox died at the scene, and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the WCSO. The standoff lasted 13 hours.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.