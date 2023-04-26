BOONE — Rain, mud and chilly temperatures couldn’t keep Boone music-lovers from “thawing out” at Saturday’s Thaw Out festival.
The second annual event was presented by Appalachian Mountain Brewery and organized by the promotional group DRABA.
Held at the High Country Fairgrounds, the festival featured a lineup of local and regional musicians, including Boone groups “The Coyotes” and “Cigarettes @ Sunset.” Local artists, vendors and food trucks were also present at the event.
Festival goer Odina Corbin felt the 2023 Thaw Out event was more successful than the 2022 festival.
“It’s going better than last year,” Corbin said. “Last year had a really big focus on DRABA, and I feel like this year there’s more focus on the organizations and resources that we have around here. That’s what our music festivals need to be about.”
Corbin also said Boone’s festivals should showcase the things that make the town unique, and “what we can create together.”
The festival took place at the High Country Fairgrounds.
