Pride3.JPG

Amanda Peters celebrating the march ending at the first pride festival.

 Photo by Jordyn Daniels

BOONE — Wrapping around King Street and North Depot Street in downtown Boone, more than 500 people attended the Pride March that ended in a festival in the parking lot next to Lost Province on June 18. 

Starting at 1 p.m. community members took to the streets in support of the LGBTQ+ community, holding homemade signs while also representing a variety flags and rainbow outfits.

pride 13.JPG

Damien Domangue wearing the trans pride flag.
pride1.JPG

A marcher with a homemade sign.
pride2.JPG

Hundreds of people gathered to march for pride in the second annual event.
pride5.JPG

Todd Carter addressing the crowd.
pride4.JPG

People filing through vendors at the festival.

pride4.JPG
pride7.JPG

{span}Emily Brewer, the chair of the human relations commission speaking on the importance of pride in the community. {/span}
pride8.JPG

Rhonda Gailes, former Blowing Rock pastor and resident, telling the story of finding love and trusting God.
pride9.JPG

Bubbles Liqueur announcing the drag performances.
pride11.JPG

Community member Felicia Watson celebrating pride at the festival.
pride12.JPG

The High Country Chapter of Free Mom Hugs Co-leader Emily Beach hugging community member Elizabeth Rogers.
pride14.JPG

Bubbles Liqueur and Benadryl hosting the drag show portion of the festival.
pride6.JPG

Mayor Pro Tem, Edie Tugman discussing her years of advocacy to the LGBTQ+ community.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.