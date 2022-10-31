BOONE — Neighborhood Yoga hosted a Diwali celebration alongside members of the local Indian community to raise money for F.A.R.M. Cafe and EDGE Nonprofit on Oct. 30. 

One of the event organizers, Christine Site Dave, said it was 13th year of collaboration between members of the local Indian community and Neighborhood Yoga owner Valeria Midgett on programming. This year's event raised $1,500 for  the local nonprofits. 

Diwali celebration

Christine Sita Dave, Dr. Dinesh S. Dave, who is the leader of the annual local Diwali celebration.
Diwali celebration

Diwali celebration attendees gather at one of the events activities. 
Diwali celebration

Attendees at the Diwali celebration. 
Diwali celebration

Valerie Midgett speaks to the Diwali celebration crowd. 
Diwali celebration

Valerie Midgett and Christine Sita Dave at the Diwali celebration.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.