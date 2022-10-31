Pictured left to right: Puja Gosai Maczis, Madhvi Nandi, Keya Nandi, Dr. Deepti Agrawal, Dr. Anindita Das, Dr. Gayatri Titus, and Dr. Lubna Nafees. They along with Christine Sita Dave, GB Gosai, and Nitin Rabari of Mint restaurant made all of the food items for the celebration.
BOONE — Neighborhood Yoga hosted a Diwali celebration alongside members of the local Indian community to raise money for F.A.R.M. Cafe and EDGE Nonprofit on Oct. 30.
One of the event organizers, Christine Site Dave, said it was 13th year of collaboration between members of the local Indian community and Neighborhood Yoga owner Valeria Midgett on programming. This year's event raised $1,500 for the local nonprofits.
Dave said the celebration was "about honoring the inner light within each of us, supporting each other to shine with our many gifts and celebrating with a community meal."
Diwali in English means "a row of lights" and is a Hindu festival of lights, Dave said. She said the significance of the five-day festival is a "triumph of good over evil" and is celebrated by people decorating their homes with oil lamps called diyas.
The diyas are lit at dusk to honor Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth in order to bless each home with prosperity, Dave said. In modern days, many homes are decorated with electric lights "just like Christmas."
During the event, Midgett began by thanking everyone in attendance for their donations before inviting guests to create flower mandalas or rangoli as they "entered the sacred space together." Dave said this is an offering to "the divine."
Then, 5-year-old Uma Roy blew into a conch shell to bring the group together as Midgett led the group collectively to chant "Aum" three times. Dave said she then offered three-minutes of meditation following a Sanskirt chant offered by Midgett.
"A Sanskrit to Goddess Lakshmi was offered by Dr. Dinesh S. Dave. Todd Bush offered live Sitar along with Dr. Rob Falvo on the tabla, Indian drum, which accompanied Dr. Aninidita Das live classical Indian dance performance," Dave said. "Next, we shared the meaning of Diwali from several states of India, each has its own mythological stories connected to each region. We heard from Dr. Bhuwan Tapa from the country of Nepal, Madhvi Nandi of Andra Pradesh, Dr. Dinesh S. Dave from Gujarat, Dr. Jayjit Roy from West Bengal, and Dr. Deepti Agrawal from Northern India. We then opened the space for all present to share their thoughts on peace and what this means to them."
They then hhad bhajans, or devotional songs, offered by Christine Sita Dave and Akal Dev Sharonne as a call-and-response offering. The celebration was then opened the space for all present to share their thoughts on peace and what this means to them.
Dave said Indian folks then shared Dandiya, a Gujarat folk dance with decorated sticks before inviting the audience to participate.
Aarti, the ceremony of the lights, took place and included the waving of the lamp "to honor the divine." Dave said it is offered in a clockwise circular direction before one honors themselves with the blessing.
Dave said to end the event, a gratitude prayer was offered before an authentic Indian vegetarian community meal was served. The meal was comprised of nine vegetable dishes, two rice dishes, two bread dishes, one yogurt salad, and six sweet items.
This meal was free to everyone and prepared by GB Gosai, Christine Sita Dave, Drs. Neel and Anindita Das, Drs. Jayjit and Manan Roy, Dr. Santosh and Madhwi Nandi, Dr. Lubna Nafees, Dr. Deepti Agrawal, Dr. Binay Kumar, Dr. Gayatri Titus, Dr. Sayan and Priyanka Chandra, Dr. Bhuwan Thapan and Nitin Rabari of Mint Restaurant.
Dave, the founder, also shared thoughts about her nonprofit EDGE. The mission of the nonprofits is of educating, equipping, and empowering rural village girls from Navaprabhat Kanya Gurukul to live their own productive lives.
"We believe we can change the world, one girl at a time," Dave said.
