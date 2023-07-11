HIGH COUNTRY — People of all ages dressed in their most whimsical gear to celebrate the annual fairy day event at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens.

Fairy Day is an annual fundraiser that benefits the Daniel Boone Gardens. Arts and crafts, face painting, shopping, live music and food was available at the event. The event was free to children and those dressed as a fairy or elf. Otherwise it was two dollars to attend, and the proceeds went to the gardens.

  

