BOONE — Alliance Bible Fellowship hosted Joy Prom on April 9 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for individuals with disabilities with the theme “God’s Love is Sweeter than Honey.”

Joy Prom began with a red-carpet entrance while guests were announced by name and greeted by volunteers. At the Pamper Station, guests could enjoy shoe-shining, hair styling, nail painting and make-up. There was an opportunity for guests to get professional photos taken at a photo booth and boxed snacks were provided. Dancing and socializing was the main event on the agenda.

“It’s awesome, there’s nothing like this,” said Cindy Haworth, mother of prom guest Beth Haworth.

“Ever since she got the notice that Joy Prom would be happening, she has been so excited,” said Beth’s father Micheal Haworth. “She put on her dress this morning and was beaming.”

Church members and community volunteers helped to make sure the prom went smoothly. From handing out food to announcing guests, volunteers made sure everyone was having fun.

“Joy Prom is awesome because it lets people from all walks of life know that they’re special and worthy,” said volunteer Amanda Tysinger. “It’s a great time to get together. It’s pretty amazing.”

Alliance Bible Fellowship also offers what they call Respite Nights. Respite Nights are for children or adults with disabilities and their siblings to build community with volunteers. Respite Nights provide “a large motor area for older kids, a playroom for the younger kids, a sensory area, crafts, a movie, a snack, a respite area for parents and more.”

For more information about Alliance Bible Fellowship’s support ministries, visit www.abfboone.com.

joy prom 12

Robert Moore celebrated as his name was announced as he entered the prom.
joy prom 13

Charles Brady took in the scene as he entered the prom.
joy prom 14

Guests had their photo taken as they reached the end of the red carpet.
joy prom 11

Katrina Armentrout and Annie Hausley greeted guests as they walked down a red carpet into the prom.
joy prom 15

The theme of Joy Prom was “God’s Love is Sweeter than Honey.”
joy prom 16

Clint Miller got his nails painted by a volunteer at the Pamper Station.
joy prom 4

Taylor Bishop got her hair done at the Pamper Station.
joy prom 5

Many guests got their nails, hair and makeup done by volunteers at the Pamper Station.
joy prom 10

Charles Brady got his shoes shined at the Pamper Station.
joy prom 1

Benjamin Wright is one of the many guests that enjoyed the photo booth.
joy prom 22

Stephanie Silver and Jameel Bumpass posed for a photo together on the dance floor.
joy prom 2

Gabriel Wright danced joyfully with his friends.
joy prom 3

Kelly Dodge danced to the music played for guests.
joy prom 23

Grag McCann and Karen Hendrix dressed up to for prom.
joy prom 6

Bobby Childress danced with his friends on the large dance floor.
joy prom 7

Micheal Jones danced with one of his friends.
joy prom 24

Micheal Jones, Jeremy Zerkle and Kelly Dodge posed for a photo before going to the dance floor.
joy prom 8

Tyler Shore greeted his friends after entering the prom.
joy prom 21

Caregivers, volunteers and church-members danced with prom guests.
joy prom 25

Beth Haworth (center) was accompanied by her parents Micheal and Cindy Haworth to Joy Prom.
joy prom 20

Guests were encouraged to dress up to celebrate Joy Prom.
joy prom 19

Commonly known dance songs like “CottonEye Joe” were played in addition to other up-beat music.
joy prom 18

Friends gathered on the dance floor. Pictured from left to right: Danny Innominato, Dustina Loghner, Robert Moore, Taylor Bishop and Bobby Childress.
joy prom 17

Guests enjoyed dancing individually, with friends and as groups.
joy prom 9

Gabriel Wright danced with his friends while wearing accessories supplied by the organizers of the prom.

