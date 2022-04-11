BOONE — Alliance Bible Fellowship hosted Joy Prom on April 9 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for individuals with disabilities with the theme “God’s Love is Sweeter than Honey.”
Joy Prom began with a red-carpet entrance while guests were announced by name and greeted by volunteers. At the Pamper Station, guests could enjoy shoe-shining, hair styling, nail painting and make-up. There was an opportunity for guests to get professional photos taken at a photo booth and boxed snacks were provided. Dancing and socializing was the main event on the agenda.
“It’s awesome, there’s nothing like this,” said Cindy Haworth, mother of prom guest Beth Haworth.
“Ever since she got the notice that Joy Prom would be happening, she has been so excited,” said Beth’s father Micheal Haworth. “She put on her dress this morning and was beaming.”
Church members and community volunteers helped to make sure the prom went smoothly. From handing out food to announcing guests, volunteers made sure everyone was having fun.
“Joy Prom is awesome because it lets people from all walks of life know that they’re special and worthy,” said volunteer Amanda Tysinger. “It’s a great time to get together. It’s pretty amazing.”
Alliance Bible Fellowship also offers what they call Respite Nights. Respite Nights are for children or adults with disabilities and their siblings to build community with volunteers. Respite Nights provide “a large motor area for older kids, a playroom for the younger kids, a sensory area, crafts, a movie, a snack, a respite area for parents and more.”
For more information about Alliance Bible Fellowship’s support ministries, visit www.abfboone.com.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.