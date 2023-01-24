BOONE — Health equity expert and best-selling author Daniel Dawes, J.D., will give the keynote address at Appalachian State’s 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration, to be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in any campus lot after 5 p.m.
Dawes is a widely respected health care and public health leader, health equity and policy expert, educator and researcher who has dedicated his career to understanding the root causes of racial health disparities and advocating for racial health equity.
Dawes currently serves as senior vice president of global health and executive director of the Global Health Equity Institute at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. He previously served as executive director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and is a professor of health law, policy and management. Dawes’ scholarship and leadership have resulted in increased policies and laws prioritizing health equity.
Dawes will speak about his work as well as the legacy of Dr. King.
