Twelve-year-olds Margo MacSweeney, Wren Hello, Ipi Hello and Cheyanne Grantham practice together before the banjo competition. The group traveled together from the Floyd and Franklin County jam programs.
BOONE — Community members gathered for the 15th annual Appalachian State Old-Time Fiddlers Convention on Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing in more than 400 attendees to participate in a celebration of Southern Appalachian culture.
The event is planned and operated completely by student volunteers, and consists of concerts, competitions, singing and dancing workshops as well as a handmade market.
At the core of the event were the old-time musicians who attended. Fiddlers and banjo pickers of all ages and backgrounds spread out over every free inch of the App State student union to jam with one another between concert and competition sets.
Ipi Hello, a 16-year-old guitarist from Floyd, Virginia, loves the motivation that competing gives her.
“It’s nice to have the incentive to practice,” Hello said. “It’s also fun seeing other kids play.”
Hello, a participant in the jam program in Floyd County, has played guitar since she was 11, and has competed for a year. In between competition sets, Hello played in the hall with her fellow jam program friends.
Rob McCormac, a visiting instructor of music at Appalachian State, attended the event to support his students and jam with fellow musicians.
McCormac has attended seven convention events, but said that this was his favorite one yet.
“This year is pretty cool, seeing so many of my students here for the first time,” McCormac said.
Also featured at the convention was a gathering of luthiers — folks who professionally handcraft and repair stringed instruments.
Chris Capozzoli is one local guitar luthier who has attended since the event’s inception in 2008.
Capozzoli’s favorite part of the event is the opportunity it gives him to socialize with fellow luthiers, many of whom share his passion for Appalachian music and traditions.
“I love being a part of this, because (music) is such a big, rich part of the culture up here,” Capozzoli said.
