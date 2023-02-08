BOONE — Community members gathered for the 15th annual Appalachian State Old-Time Fiddlers Convention on Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing in more than 400 attendees to participate in a celebration of Southern Appalachian culture.

Twelve-year-olds Margo MacSweeney, Wren Hello, Ipi Hello and Cheyanne Grantham practice together before the banjo competition. The group traveled together from the Floyd and Franklin County jam programs.

The event is planned and operated completely by student volunteers, and consists of concerts, competitions, singing and dancing workshops as well as a handmade market.

Norah Cool, 15, practices away from the crowd for the old-time fiddle contest.
App State professor Rob McCormac poses with his guitar after jamming with fellow musicians.
Appalachian Studies student Becca Lipshultz, 20, poses with her accordion.

