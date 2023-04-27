RobertDotson100thBirthdayCelebration

VALLE CRUCIS — On Saturday, May 13, friends, family and community members will gather to celebrate what would have been flatfoot dance legend Robert Dotson’s 100th birthday.

The event — taking place at the Historic Apple Barn in Valle Crucis — will feature workshops, a documentary film showing, a potluck supper, a square dance and performances by the Green Grass Cloggers.

