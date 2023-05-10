BOONE — Community members gathered at Deerfield Methodist Church Saturday afternoon to build beds for children in need.
A Bed and a Book, powered by Kelle’s Krib, is a new parternership in Boone that is working to ensure all children in the community have a bed to sleep in.
The group combines A Bed and Book — which started in Winston-Salem — and Kelle’s Krib, a local organization doing similar work.
On Saturday, community members came together and built 10 bed kits for children who don’t have their own.
“We’re launching A Bed and A Book powered by Kelle’s Krib,” said A Bed and A Book founder Anneliese Wall. “(We assembled) 10 beds for 10 children in the community that never had a bed of their own. Ten children that are sleeping on the floor, couch or a makeshift bed.”
Wall said they work with the school system, social services and the Children’s Council to find those who need beds. Wall said she is still looking for more referral agencies to help them identify children that would most identify from the program.
The new chapter came about after Boone Police Officer Kat Eller saw the program in Forsyth County when she was working with the community outreach program at the sheriff’s department there.
She said she thought that would be perfect for Watauga County and started researching and found that Kelle’s Krib was doing something similar in the community. So Eller called Kelle’s Krib founder Debbie Broome to talk to her about it and tell her the Boone Police Department wanted to get involved.
About a year later, Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle asked Eller if she had heard of A Bed and A Book and that he thought they should bring it to the community.
So Eller had the idea of a partnership between the two organizations.
“I called up Annalise and she was all about it and facilitated the meeting and brought everybody to the table,” Eller said. “I just introduced all these guys and got Annalise to tell her spiel about A Bed and A Book.”
And two years later, the two organizations met for their first build day. On Saturday, volunteers gathered and put together bed kits for the children. The kits will then be taken to the children’s houses and assembled by firefighters or police officers, who will also give a book suited for that child’s age.
“We’ll go into the home and assemble the beds with the kids,” Wall said. “It’s like a celebration day instead of it being like ‘you don’t have a bed,’ it’s like ‘hey, these cool people are coming to celebrate you today and bring you a bed.”
The children get a brand new twin bed, mattress, and bedding along with the three books. The group donates to children from zero to 18 years old.
Broome said that with this partnership, they will be able to get more beds to children in need and even expand into Ashe and Avery counties.
“We know everywhere, but maybe, especially in rural areas of the mountains, that this is real,” Broom said. “It’s just unbelievable how, in the 21st century, so many kids don’t know if they are going to sleep in a chair or on the floor. Some of them don’t even know whose apartment they’re going to sleep in.”
This program is also keeping her daughter’s memory alive. The idea for Kelle’s Krib was born in 2010, when Kelle Broome Muehleib was a young MSW with DSS in Arlington, VA. Near Christmas one year, Kelle visited a family with two children. When Kelle asked the little girl what she might like for Christmas, the child answered, “a bed.”
Kelle’s Krib was created to fulfill a vision for Watauga County near and dear to her heart. As a social worker, Kelle was aware that many children lacked a warm bed, and she saw first hand the children who were forced to sleep on floors, chairs, or in crowded beds. Kelle became passionate about developing a community-based project to address this need. Unfortunately, Kelle could not bring this vision to fruition, as she unexpectedly passed away in her sleep on Sept. 21, 2016. Kelle’s family and friends began Kelle’s Krib in 2017 to honor her memory and continue her mission.
“It was my daughter’s dream. It was her heart, and it’s keeping her memory alive,” Broome said. “That’s extremely important.”
In the five years of Kelle’s Krib, Broome has worked with the Hunger and Health Coalition to provide 200 twin beds, 100 cribs and 100 car seats to those in need.
Broome thanked Bargain Barn and Blackberry Mattress for donating or giving items at cost. She also said WalMart has been great to Kelle’s Krib.
Mayor Futrelle was also on hand to help build the beds Saturday.
“I’m just so pleased with the turnout today,” Futrelle said. “We had so many folks come from all around and really help support A Bed and A Book powered by Kelle’s Krib, which is going to be just an amazing endeavor for all these kids that have unfortunate circumstances, whatever they may be, but they need a good secure safe bed and sleep on. So many young ones around the area here are in need, and to be able to help meet that need in some way is just amazing.”
Eller said that her heart was full to see this come together after two years and build beds for needy children.
“My heart is full. That’s really the honest answer,” Eller said. “It’s like, oh my gosh, look at this. Two years later this is coming together, we’re going to give these beds to kids. I know that when I was a kid, I shared a bed with my sister in the single wide I grew up in until I was eight, nine years old. I’m excited to see the looks on these kids faces when they see that ‘oh my gosh, I have a bed now’ and so I’m hoping that as a police department, we can go with them to deliver it and read the books to the kids. It’s going to be a great partnership.”
The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club sponsored the first bed build.
“We’ll be needing sponsorships so anybody that you know can help, please feel free to reach out to us through that website,” Wall said. “It takes a village and we are hoping to have the community behind us and help to bless every child that is sleeping on the floor.”
Wall said that after the beds from the Saturday build are distributed, they will have five children left on the waiting list.
A $380 sponsorship will give a child in need a complete twin bed, new mattress, bedding, pillows and books.
More information about A Bed and A Book can be found at abedandabook.com.
More information about Kelle’s Krib can be found at www.kelleskrib.org.
